Remains found at Fox Hollow Farm identified as man missing for over 30 years

WESTFIELD — Previously unidentified remains recovered at Fox Hollow Farm have been identified as a man who was reported missing over 30 years ago.

On Thursday, Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison announced a positive identification for previously unknown remains recovered at Fox Hollow Farms in 1996.

Fox Hollow Farm was the home of accused serial killer Herb Baumeister. Investigators believe Baumeister picked up men in gay bars and brought them back to his home where he killed them in the early to mid-1990s.

Around 10,000 bones have been found on the property. The burned and broken fragments are the remains of possibly up to 25 men, but no one for sure knows how many. Investigators have now identified nine of the victims.

Remains recovered in 1996 were found to match missing man Manuel Resendez. The match was made thanks to a family reference sample provided in early 2023.

Hamilton County Coroner's Office

Resendez was first reported missing in 1993.

“I would like to thank the entire team of law enforcement and forensic specialist that have come together to support this effort. A special thanks goes to the hardworking people at the Indiana State Police Laboratory and Dr. Krista Latham of the Biology & Anthropology Department at the University of Indianapolis.” Jellison said.