Remains found in Franklin County ID'd as subject of Indiana Silver Alert

WEST HARRISON, Ind. (WRTV) — Human remains found Friday in southeastern Franklin County were identified as a 50-year-old man who was the subject of an Indiana Silver Alert in 2024, the sheriff's department said Tuesday in a social media post.

Roger Paul Purcell, of West Harrison, was reported missing on June 21, 2024. He'd last been seen at 11 p.m. on the previous day, the Silver Alert said.

The sheriff's department said the county coroner's office identified the remains through medical devices connected to Purcell's previous surgeries.

The investigation remains active as officials await additional autopsy and forensic examination results, the social media post said.

The University of Indianapolis Human Identification Center Forensic Anthropology Team played a role in recovering the remains and identifying them.