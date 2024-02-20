Remains found on Wolf Creek Pass in 1991 identified as Indiana man

MINERAL COUNTY, Colo. — Remains that were found in Mineral County in 1991 have been identified as an Indiana man, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced Monday.

The remains belonged to Steven Kenneth Risku of Indiana and were found on Wolf Creek Pass in Mineral County in 1991. His last known address was in Indianapolis, Indiana, and he occasionally visited California, according to his family. It is unclear why he was in Colorado but his family described him as adventurous and a lover of the outdoors, CBI said.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Investigators submitted DNA from the remains for Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy (FIGG) testing in 2023. Those results were then confirmed with dental records and "other investigative tools," CBI said in its release.

“The identification of Mr. Risku is a tremendous first step in helping provide his family with answers,” said Mineral County Sheriff Terry Wetherill in a statement. "If anyone has information as to why or how Steven Risku was at a remote location on Wolf Creek Pass or if anyone has any additional questions, please contact the Mineral County Sheriff's Office."

Risku's cause of death was not released. CBI said it is "unknown" if foul play was involved.

Anyone with information about Risku is asked to call the Mineral County Sheriff's Office at 719-658-2600.