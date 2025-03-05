Remains of missing Indianapolis man found at Colorado National Park

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, National Park Service Rangers located the remains of a missing Indianapolis man.

Thomas Irwin of Indianapolis, Indiana was last seen on January 15, 2024, while hiking the Petroglyph Point Trail in Mesa Verde National Park.

The National Park Service said Irwin's family contacted the park on January 16, 2024, prompting a search and rescue operation. An extensive initial effort was conducted for 10 days, but searchers were unable to locate Irwin at that time.

Over the past year, park officials continued the search, leading to the recent discovery. Using a human remains detection canine, Irwin was located within the original search area during an off-trail grid search.

"We sincerely appreciate and recognize the dedication of the Mesa Verde Resource and Visitor Protection Team and other park staff who continued the search for Mr. Irwin,” said Mesa Verde Superintendent Kayci Cook. “We are glad this provides some closure for his family.”