'Remembrance and Resilience' event honors domestic violence victims in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and WRTV's Amber Grigley attended "Remembrance and Resilience," an event that honored lives lost to domestic violence while uplifting survivors and celebrating the healing power of community.

"She cared tremendously about others. We owe it to her and her legacy to continue being a voice for those who are voiceless and to bring awareness to this serious issue," said Starla Hart, mother of Amber Morgan.

In June 2024, 26-year-old Amber Morgan was killed by her husband just weeks after giving birth.

"Every day reminds us of the tragic event that took place. There's not a day that goes by that we don't think about Amber or have some memory or experience," said Corey Morgan, Amber's father.

A year later, Amber's parents are raising her daughter, Audri.

"She doesn't remember her mother, but it's almost like she does when she sees a picture of her — she'll point to her. When I ask her where Amber is, she'll go grab her picture," Morgan said.

"We're wanting to make sure that we're remembering and honoring those who've lost their lives to domestic violence here within Marion County in the past year," said Olivia Cosgray, Advocacy and Education Manager at Domestic Violence Prevention Network.

The organization's "Remembrance and Resilience" event brings families together to remember, reflect, and share available resources to prevent domestic violence.

"Statewide, about 1 in 3 Indiana residents will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, but we take that with a grain of salt because many incidents go unreported — either out of fear of retaliation, distrust in systems an

d services, or just not knowing what they're experiencing as domestic violence," Cosgray said.

As loved ones lit candles in remembrance, Amber's parents shared an important message.

"The day before, she asked about divorce. She wanted to find a way out of the situation. She didn't really experience a history of violent acts, but she could see the writing on the wall. I want people to move as soon as they see red flags and not wait or hesitate, because it only takes one act to end a life — and in this instance, that's what happened to Amber," Hart said.