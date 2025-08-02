Renovation of iconic City Market faces delay

INDIANAPOLIS — The much-anticipated renovation of the historic City Market has hit a roadblock, extending the completion date to 2028. Originally expected to reopen next year, the iconic property, known for its brickwork and arches, will now undergo a revised construction plan.

Since March 2024, when the City Market closed its doors, the space has remained empty. The city is shifting its focus to Whistler Plaza in an effort to revitalize the area first.

"It's a complicated project. There is a lot of historical and environmental considerations. We need to finalize the construction documents and then get a developer on board to help us actually construct and deliver those improvements," Megan Vukusich, Director of the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development, said.

As part of the $15 million project, the renovations will also aim to open the catacombs of the 1800s-era building, enhancing its historical appeal and attracting visitors.

"The catacombs are another element of that entire block that is an additional destination. Right now, they are not very accessible to everyone in the public, so we want to make them more accessible so that way visitors and residents can experience that element of that history,” Vukusich noted.

Brenda Barrett, owner of Jack's Barber Shop and a former City Market tenant for 17 years, expressed concern for the community. Barrett's shop is now located across the street.

"The last 17 months, we've been over here, and it's great. I just wish it wasn't sitting empty for our community. You know, everyone should be able to use it. And with the whole block being empty, it's not good for the merchants and everyone in the city," Barrett said.

While Barrett's business is thriving, she lamented the fate of other former vendors.

"A lot of them, I just can't find them, and some of them went out of business, which is unfortunate,” she shared.

The city has not disclosed whether former tenants will be invited back as future vendors for the City Market. Currently, plans are underway to issue a Request for Qualification Proposals for a new developer. The city aims to establish a new public-private partnership by early next year.