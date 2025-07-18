Rep. André Carson confirms Camp Atterbury will serve as ICE detention site

INDIANAPOLIS —Friday, Congressman André Carson issued a strong statement regarding the decision to use Camp Atterbury as an ICE detention site.

In May, Congressman Carson sought confirmation on reports about this plan and said he recently received a response from the Department of Homeland Security.

However, he expressed disappointment that the DHS did not address his specific concerns regarding military readiness and national security.

“I remain concerned about the use of Camp Atterbury given the deplorable and inhumane conditions at other ICE detention facilities nationwide,” Carson stated.

He highlighted an increase in the number of ICE detainees and related deaths since the beginning of President Trump's term, deeming these conditions unacceptable.

Congressman Carson also condemned ICE's enforcement practices, which he argues disproportionately target families for minor offenses and detain individuals who have not committed any crimes.

“ICE is ripping families apart for offenses as minor as traffic tickets, and others are detained without having committed any crime at all. The fact that ICE has detained so many individuals that they now need to expand detention space in Indiana is disturbing. Without due process, anyone and everyone is at risk, including US citizens. These individuals are largely nonviolent, law-abiding, and taxpaying individuals who came to our country for a better life. Indiscriminate sweeps, racial profiling, and mass detainments are wasting our country’s resources on cruel policies that do nothing to help our make our communities safer." André Carson

Camp Atterbury

In a recent Facebook video, U.S. Rep. Herb Conaway from New Jersey shared details from a letter from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to Congressional members, which is dated July 15.

The letter outlined plans to use Camp Atterbury and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey as a temporary facility for the Department of Homeland Security to accommodate “illegal aliens.”

It says in full:

Dear Representative Conway:



Consistent with Section 2815 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2017 (Public Law 114-328), I am writing to inform the Committee that I certify that the provision of Department of Defense real property at Camp Atterbury, Indiana and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, for temporary use by the Department of Homeland Security to house illegal aliens will not negatively affect military training, operations, readiness, or other military requirements, including National Guard and Reserve readiness.



I am sending an identical letter to the Committee on Armed Services of the U.S. House of Representatives and Members of Congress representing the area in which the real property is located.

In the letter, Hegseth assured that this plan would not negatively impact military training or operations.

Camp Atterbury, located on more than 34,000 acres near Johnson County, is a federally owned facility, licensed to the Indiana National Guard. It has a rich history of military training since the 1940s, including serving as a site for Afghan refugees in 2021.

Congressman Carson’s Demand for Clarity

In his initial inquiry to DHS, Congressman Carson posed multiple questions aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability, including:

Confirmation of plans to use Camp Atterbury for detaining migrants and the associated timeline. Legal frameworks governing migrant detention and compliance with federal and international laws. Intended capacity for detainees and measures for humane living conditions. Adequacy of funding for the initiative and anticipated costs. Engagement plans with local communities regarding this development. Oversight mechanisms to monitor operations and address potential mistreatment. The impact of immigrant detention on current military training and operations at Camp Atterbury.



Carson urged the DHS to provide answers by June 13.

As the situation develops, Congressman Carson emphasized his commitment to advocating for humane treatment and oversight at Camp Atterbury.

“This is a dark time for our nation. I will continue fighting these unlawful, cruel policies and will actively monitor activities at Camp Atterbury to ensure humane and sanitary conditions,” he concluded.