Report finds Indiana tourism reached record, pre-pandemic highs in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's tourism industry reached new heights in 2024, with visitor spending climbing to $16.9 billion and supporting more than 210,000 jobs statewide, according to a Rockport Analytics report released by Governor Mike Braun.

The report found the state welcomed 83 million visitors last year — a 1.9% increase from 2023 — who spent an average of $203 each during their stays.

The tourism boom generated $3.2 billion in tax revenue, with $1.4 billion going to federal government, $1.1 billion to the state, and $740 million staying in local communities.

"Our state's record tourism year is great news for Hoosiers and proof of just how much there is to love about visiting Indiana," Braun said. "Tourism means jobs, stronger Main Streets, and economic growth."

The Rockport Analytics findings showed a recovery from pandemic lows, with visitor spending up 4.7% from the previous year.

Business travel surged 10% as corporate groups and individual business travelers returned to the state. International tourism also rebounded, growing 4.7% as foreign visitors continued discovering Indiana attractions.

The economic impact extends well beyond hotel bookings and restaurant meals. For every dollar visitors spend, 65 cents stays within Indiana's economy.

"With many metrics passing pre-pandemic levels, it is evident that tourism is fueling growth in communities statewide," said Amy Howell, interim CEO of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation.