Report urges greater diversity for Indiana State Police

Darron Cummings/AP
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb prepares to host a virtual media briefing in the Governor's Office at the Statehouse to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Gov. Eric Holcomb
Posted at 10:17 PM, Oct 26, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An external review of Indiana’s state police agencies found they need to bolster the recruitment and promotion of minority and female officers and increase training about racial bias.

The findings are part of a 100-page report released Monday that was commissioned by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb following demonstrations across the country last year protesting the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The consulting firm acknowledges attempts by Indiana State Police to recruit more diverse officer candidates while citing that white men made up more than 80% of promotions and reassignments during 2018-20. Holcomb said the report was part of a commitment to “fostering an inclusive and equitable environment."

