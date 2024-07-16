Residents at Bingham Square Apartments in Anderson still wait for answers

ANDERSON — More problems pile up at a troubled apartment complex in Anderson.

Bingham Square residents say things aren't getting easier for them even after the city and Attorney General's office stepped in.

Boarded up doors, abandoned buildings and poor living conditions is what residents at Bingham Square apartments are still dealing with.

"Third world country is my best description," said Archer Knightbourne.

Archer Knightbourne says he is one of just ten families still living at Bingham Square apartments.

"It's horrid," he said.

Trash piling up in the dumpster is an all-too-common sight for him.

"It's right outside my door. Thank God the wind is blowing this way. Otherwise, we would be smacked in the face with the smell of food, rotting diapers, pick a smell. It's not a pretty smell," he said.

WRTV has been following the neglected property for years as the owners failed to keep it up to code.

"It's been one thing after another," said Danyel Manley. "I've had to deal with no water, no hot water, bathroom ceiling falling."

The Indiana Attorney General's Office said the out-of-state owners stopped paying utility bills and currently owe more than $920,000.

They also are accused of borrowing millions from the city to make repairs and then vanished.

"Obviously, nobody can pay a bill so we are down to one and we don't even know when they are going to come and dump it," said Knightbourne.

Now, the city of Anderson controls the property. While the AG's office calls for a jury trial and demands money from the owners, residents feel stuck in the middle.

"A lot of us we fend for ourselves out here," he said.

"My hope is that we are able to get out of here we don't have funds to go anywhere," said Danyel Manley. "I work a regular 9-5. That's not enough to save for a place when we have to put most of our money here to live and fix things because no one is doing it for us."

Danyel Manley and Archer said while the legal process plays out, they don't want to be forgotten.

"The reason I haven't left is because housing cost too much to live anywhere else. It's $1,500 for a one bedroom without utilities not including the pet deposit plus 90% of these people want you to make that 3x a month. I barely make $17 an hour," said Knightbourne. "We need help."

WRTV reached out to the Anderson mayor's office, Redevelopment Commission and Attorney General's office for an update on the property.

The mayor's office has not yet responded, but the commission says it's working hard and diligently to get this situation with the owners finalized.

The AG's office said:

"We do not have an update at this time. We are continuing our efforts of demanding a jury trial, costs of prosecution, and other damages against the defendants for multiple alleged violations of the Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, Home Loan Practices Act, and the Uniform Business Organizations Act."

