Residents file lawsuit challenging Pittsboro data center rezoning decision

PITTSBORO — Residents of Pittsboro have filed a lawsuit challenging a recent decision by the Town Council to rezone land for a new data center.

The lawsuit targets the Town of Pittsboro, the Council, the Advisory Plan Commission, and Vantage Data Centers, which plans to build on nearly 626 acres of farmland.

The plaintiffs argue that the zoning decision is "arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of the Town’s discretion" and "unsupported by substantial evidence."

They believe the decision contradicts the Town's Comprehensive Plan and disrupts the rural character of the area. Specifically, the plaintiffs state that "the proposed area for rezoning is a residential and rural area, and the introduction of industrial zoning in this primarily residential area disrupts the character of the community."

Residents cite a lack of proper procedure in the zoning process, claiming that "the Plan Commission failed to provide notice of the hearing on the proposed zoning amendment" as required by Indiana law. They also noted that the Town’s actions "lacked transparency," with the Town allegedly coordinating with Vantage outside of public view.

Furthermore, the lawsuit highlights that key studies, such as traffic and environmental impact assessments, were not conducted. The lawsuit claims, “the Town, Town Council and Plan Commission failed to require Vantage to produce any traffic studies, environmental impact analysis, hydrological assessment or utility infrastructure review.”

Last month, the Pittsboro Town Council voted 5-0 to approve the controversial rezoning ordinance.

Vantage Data Centers applied for the rezoning of roughly 626 acres of Smith Family Farms from Agricultural (“Ag”) to Warehouse Industrial (“I-1”). The property is located west of County Road 500 East between County Road 850 North and County Road 1000 North.

Vantage plans to build a large data center on the land, a decision that has faced months of public disapproval, with residents expressing concerns that increased traffic and lower property values would disturb the small community.