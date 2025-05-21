Residents frustrated with knee-high grass at numerous IHA properties

INDIANAPOLIS — Tall grass has been a problem across several properties owned by the Indianapolis Housing Agency for months. And residents are fed up.

WRTV visited Blackburn Terrace, Martindale, Beechwood Gardens and Rowney Terrace properties.

The grass at those properties is knee-high. At the entrance of Blackburn, the grass is measuring at 31 inches.

Residents are frustrated and say they just want someone to cut the grass.

"It's horrible," said Yolaunda Porter. "This is absolutely the worst that it's ever been."

Blackburn Terrace off Baltimore Avenue has been Yolaunda Porter's home for a decade.

She calls the grass embarrassing and not fair for kids to play in.

"We just want somebody to actually care. Come out here and care and make sure that things are taken care of," Porter said.

"I know that a lot of time people look at housing as, 'well, they're the undesirables and whatnot,' but that's not necessarily true. There are people out here who do work hard, who are committed to keeping their property nice," she added.

Residents feel the lack of grounds keeping is attracting rodents.

"Rats, mice. They come in your house," said resident Allan Shankin.

WRTV measured the grass at the four properties.

Kids have to go through 24 inches to get to the playground equipment at Blackburn Terrace.

"It's sad that we gotta live like this," Shankin said.

The grass at Rowney Terrace measured 32 inches on the sidewalk and was clearly visible from the road.

Some people are paying out of pocket to address the issue.

"It's very frustrating. I've been having to ask somebody to come over here and mow the lawn because they have not come, and we call them and ask them to come out and they have not," said Beechwood Gardens resident, Marquetta Bailey.

Residents living at Indianapolis Housing Agency properties feel they aren't a priority to their landlords and the city.

IHA is selling these properties along with 3 others.

WRTV asked when the last time the grass was cut and if the properties will be maintained while up for sale.

In a statement, Yvonda Bean, the new CEO of IHA, said:

"We understand the mowing needs at our properties and have engaged a vendor to address them.”

But residents are growing tired of waiting.

"They need to get it together out here. We got kids coming out here playing, and the grass is irritating the kids' skin and all types of stuff," said Bailey.

A high weeds and grass reporting ordinance went into effect on May 1st. It allows people to report high grass and weeds on private property. The city will inspect within 5 business days of a report.

If a violation exists, the property owner will have 10 days to fix it. Residents can call the mayor's action line, 317-327-4622, to report.