Residents jump from windows to escape west side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Several residents were forced to jump from second-floor windows to escape an early morning apartment fire on the city's west side Friday.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, crews responded to the fire with reported entrapment at approximately 3:15 a.m. in the 5700 block of Port of Prince Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in the common stairway of the two-story apartment building. The flames had cut off residents' primary escape routes, forcing some to jump from second-floor windows to safety.

Commanders immediately escalated the incident to a second alarm, bringing in additional firefighters, apparatus, and equipment. Crews conducted aggressive firefighting operations and vent-enter-search tactics to reach any trapped occupants.

Fortunately, all residents had evacuated before firefighters arrived and were safely accounted for. The rapid response prevented the fire from extending further into the complex.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage estimates and information about displaced residents will be released as they become available.