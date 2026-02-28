Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Residents near Eagle Creek protest proposed LEAP pipeline

INDIANAPOLIS — Concerned residents gathered near Eagle Creek to protest the LEAP water projects.

The Citizens Energy and Lebanon Utilities Water Supply program would pull water from Eagle Creek and then pump the treated wastewater from the LEAP industrial site in Lebanon back into the Eagle Creek Reservoir.

Residents against the project say they are concerned about the environmental impact and the lack of transparency with the project.

