Residents of Beech Grove apartments worry about overflowing trash

BEECH GROVE — Residents of an affordable housing development say they are dealing with a dirty and unacceptable problem: a tidal wave of trash.

A resident of Park View Apartments in Beech Grove took several pictures Wednesday morning of the overflowing garbage at several of the complex's dumpsters.

"Every receptacle in the complex was overflowing," said the resident, who did not give their name due to fear of eviction. "I feel blessed to have a place to call home, but when I walk outside, this is what I walk outside to. You should be able to have a safe, clean place to call home."

The bins in question appeared to be cleaned up by Wednesday afternoon, but an open dumpster container the length of three parking spaces was overflowing with trash by that evening.

WRTV

"This wasn't here this morning," said Lindsay, a Park View resident who would not provide her last name due to retribution concerns. "I don't know exactly what time they dropped off the dumpster, but they filled it up within an hour. It's been horrible. It's nasty."

Park View is owned by The Michaels Organization, a New Jersey-based company that bought the complex and nearly a hundred others across the country for $1.2 billion last year.

Lindsay said the trash issues are not the only problem at Park View.

"We don't have a maintenance team anymore," she said. "Listening to residents that have been here for four or five years that their apartment is falling apart that have not had any help, it's kind of frustrating."

Michaels did not respond to WRTV's request for comment.