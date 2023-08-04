Residents of Indy’s Old Southside neighborhood frustrated by construction delays

INDIANAPOLIS — A major change is expected to come to Indy’s Old Southside.

Once the construction is complete, the project is expected to give the community more access to downtown.

“It’s been neglected for so many years,” Rick Fisher said.

Fisher says he has lived in the area for decades, but says he isn’t thrilled with the expected change.

“You either embrace it, curse it or move,” Fisher said.

This project is just one of several around the city where one-way streets are being reduced to two lanes of traffic to make room for sidewalks and bike lanes.

“I don’t see all the foot traffic that’s supposed to be going into downtown but that’s expected to change with all of this going on,” Fisher said.

The project started more than a year ago, but officials say they have run into some issues. Shortages on materials have led to delays.

The NBA All Star game will be coming to Indianapolis in February 2024 and the first and second rounds of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in March.

“Now they are trying to hurry up and get it all done because we have all this coming up next year. They want to have it nice and new for everybody that’s going to visit,” Fisher said.

Fisher will tell you that the added closures have made it a nightmare to get in and out of his neighborhood.

“You see, people here are parked backwards. That’s a heck of a turn they have to make to get through that alley,” Fisher said.

DPW crews were back out working on the streets Friday. Officials with DPW expect the project to complete by the summer of 2024.