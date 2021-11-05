Residents of local mobile home park given a month to move out

SPEEDWAY — Residents of a mobile home park in Speedway called WRTV for help, saying they were given a month to vacate the park and find somewhere else to live after some have lived there for 30 years.

According to a notice to vacate, residents at the El-Lou Mobile Home Park were given until Nov. 30 to move out. The mobile home park is ceasing all operations. The letter was sent to residents on Oct. 26.

“I was very angry,” said Lynnette Parks. “Thanksgiving is a couple of days before.”

Just days after Thanksgiving, Lynnette Parks and about 20 other families who live at the El-Lou Mobile Home Park right next to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are expected to vacate the property.

“Our home currently has been in my husband’s family since the 80s,” Parks said.

In a letter sent to residents by Speedway Properties, all utilities and additional services will be terminated on Dec. 15.

“It’s not fair. It’s ridiculous,” said Parks. “And it’s unfathomable and it’s unobtainable.”

Parks says many who live in the mobile home park are on social security and are in desperate need of help to relocate.

“We don’t have a plan,” she said. “I don’t think any one of these people has a definitive plan.”

With just weeks now to leave, residents are pleading that they need some help.

WRTV called Speedway Properties and left a voicemail, but have not heard back from the owners. We also reached out to the Attorney General’s office to see what they can do to help these residents.

A spokesperson with the Office of the Attorney General provided the following statement: