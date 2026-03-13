Residents on the southeast side are looking for answers after major flooding in their apartment

INDIANAPOLIS — When it rained, it poured for renters on the southeast side, now looking for answers after their apartment flooded. They tell WRTV that they are now left with nothing and are looking for the property to make it right.

Southeast side tenants looking for answers after major flooding in apartment

"The padding underneath is still soaked,” said Alexandra Dickman.

A wet mess Dickman and her boyfriend, Login Grider, never imagined tackling while living at the Park Bordeaux Apartment.

“She calls me, says that the apartment's flooding a little bit. It's happened before, not a huge deal, but then she calls me like three minutes later while I'm driving, and it is up to our calves,” Grider said.

"I'm throwing whatever clothes, towels, huge blankets we're not using at it, and it still kept coming," Dickman said.

A week later, Dickman told WRTV that they ultimately lost everything from water damage.

"Two mattresses, one box spring. The very heavy wooden furniture that I have that's kind of antique," Dickman said.

And to make matters worse, now there's a health concern.

“With how bad the mold smell is, until that gets figured out too, I don't think I can live here, really," Dickman said.

Dickman and Grider were paying for renters' insurance along with their rent every month. So, they thought they were protected.

"It looks like $2000 to $4000 worth of damage, and after talking to the apartment complex, we're told that even though we pay for rental insurance, we will not be covered at all. It only covers their building," Grider said.

Dickman and Grider said the apartment complex tried to patch things up.

"All they're attempting to fix from what we've gathered in our discussions is just the floors. Mainly just the carpet,” Dickman said.

"We toured another apartment after meeting with them three or four times, but it took three or four times of meeting with them to even get that option,” Grider said.

A solution, Grider said, is still not an option.

“We looked at the other unit, and there was a whole list of damages," Grider said.

And when they asked to get out of their lease and move.

"We're going to have to pay. The rest of our rent, like three months of rent in advance all at once, something that we, we don't have after going through a situation like this,” Grider said.

In the meantime, the couple is living with family while they figure out what to do next.

"We're now living out of boxes and bags. Barely making it day by day," said Grider. “My ask would be to comp us for all our damaged furniture and belongings and just let us leave without having to buy out the contract.”

WRTV reached out several times to the property and sent an email to the regional manager. At the leasing office, a leasing manager told us on Thursday evening that they were working with the tenants to get this issue resolved.

