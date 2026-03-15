INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis residents gathered Saturday morning at Eagle Creek Park to protest a recently approved water use agreement tied to the Lebanon LEAP District development project.

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Residents protest LEAP district water agreement

The march drew hundreds of community members concerned about the future of Eagle Creek's water supply.

"We understand the LEAP project is going to bring jobs. We're not opposed to jobs," Lou Ann Baker, the chairwoman of the Eagle Creek Advisory Committee, said. "What we're concerned about is that those efforts may penalize Eagle Creek Park. And that's where we'd like to see some compromise and some change."

The protest followed Monday night's vote by the Lebanon City Council to approve a water use agreement for the LEAP District.

The agreement would allow 25 million gallons of water to be drawn daily for the project, some of it from Eagle Creek itself. Wastewater from the project would then be recycled back into Eagle Creek.

Marty Risch, a retired scientist and hydrologist of 40 years, said the change in water flow patterns could harm local wildlife and ecosystems.

"Imagine you know water coming out of a sewer pipe in the winter when everything's frozen. That's not the pattern that these wildlife for sure have become dependent upon," Risch explained. "This will be an alteration of an ecosystem that doesn't look to be a positive one."

Residents from both Lebanon and Indianapolis are calling not only for an end to the project, but also for greater transparency around the now-approved water use agreement if the project moves forward.

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Baker raised concerns about a specific clause added in the agreement that was passed Monday night.

"Of particular concern is a clause that said if and when they need more water for that project in that city, they will ask citizens for additional water, or another source. That comment, that line is directly in conflict with what has been represented to us publicly and privately here in Indianapolis in regards to the park, in regards to the rest of the public water supply here in Indianapolis, that's concerning," Baker said.

WRTV will keep you updated as we hear new updates about the project.

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