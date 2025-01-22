Residents say they are left without heat at Admiral Apartments on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — There's been a serious cry for help at one apartment complex on the north side. Residents reached out to WRTV with complaints of no heat.

WRTV’s Amber Grigley spent the evening trying to get answers to help those residents out.

"They know these temperatures are coming. Why isn't anyone out here to at least turn the heater on or anything like that?" Elijah Cohill said.

Cohill said when he moved into Admiral Apartments more than two years ago, he knew there would be some challenges.

"I already knew a little bit about some of the conditions in these historic buildings,” Cohill said. "There is no AC so of course, you got to get your own AC unit. They tell you that before you move in here."

However, Cohill said property managers never mentioned how brutal winters could be for a resident.

"I don't want to be cold. I don't want to freeze. I don't want my son to freeze, and that's not fair to anyone else because we still have to pay rent on time," Cohill said.

Cohill, along with other residents, say they have turned to desperate and dangerous measures to try and stay warm.

"We had to open our oven a couple of times to try to warm up the place when the temperatures got where we couldn't tolerate it," Mary Brown said. "I feel disappointed that they have not reached out to us to even come and try to fix the situation. If she would do her part because she's getting her money every month, it would make everybody feel secure and want to live in this apartment complex."

Tuesday afternoon, Grigley made multiple calls and left a message to the apartment complex management, Indy Flats.

She even stopped by the leasing office on North Delaware Street to find the lights off and a closed sign on the door.

"It's very frustrating knowing that you are paying your rent and they can't come forward or even leave a voicemail or a text message to let us know. Are you going to come fix this? Someone has to say something about it because it's not going to get any better unless someone speaks up about it," Brown said.

Tuesday night, Grigley reached out to the health department after many residents said that’s who they turned to after not hearing from the apartment management.

A spokesperson for the Marion County Health Department said he's working to get us an update on Admiral Apartments.

Many residents told us they were going to stay elsewhere during Tuesday's brutally cold temperatures.

We reminded them the city has a warming center open until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Washington Park Family Center. Officials say as many as 50 people at a time have been utilizing the warming center.