Residents weigh in on proposed $2 billion data center project on the east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A City-Council Council member on Monday night hosted a forum to discuss a proposed data center on the east side of Indianapolis.

The proposed $2 billion DC Blox data center would be on South Kitley Avenue at the Pennsy Trail. Democrat Andy Nielson hosted the event at Downey Avenue Christian Church.

The 150-acre project, as proposed, would be built in two phases with three buildings. The first phase would be an 80,000-square-foot, single-story building. The company said, once the project is approved, it will begin construction that will last two years.

The second phase would include two two-story buildings. One would 140,000 square feet, while the other would be 190 square feet. DC Blox said it would take four years to complete Phase 2.

Developers said the project would create 600 construction jobs but fewer than 40 permanent positions.

John Hooker of the Central Indiana Building and Construction Trade Council and union members attended the meeting. "We're in support of data center construction. We think because of the construction industry and where we are, this offers a lot of opportunity for our members and us."

The property is already zoned for heavy industrial use. The project would require an approval from the Metropolitan Development Committee rather than a full City-Council.

DC Blox Chief Development Officer Mark Masi said having the open forum was important. "DC Blox DNA has always been open. We want to come to a community. We want to participate, and we want to bring something of value to the community."

DC Blox said the Indianapolis center would not rent out its center but rather build and operate it.

The data center company also addressed sound pollution. It plans to keep it at 65 decibels. DC Blox also said water would be kept in a closed-loop system.

But, some people at the forum weren't buying it.

Resident Daisy Cook said, "I believe that they can claim a lot of things, but it's a matter of what they do. In a closed circuit, the water is still polluted. There are still forever chemicals. There is still going to be an impact on people, whether they admit it or not."

The next step, according to the DC Blox, will be the public hearing before the Metropolitan Development Commission at 1 p.m. June 11 at the City-County Building.

