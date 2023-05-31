Restraining order prohibiting parties at former Purdue basketball player's house extended

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Purdue basketball player A.J. Hammons appeared in court today.

He is being sued by neighbors who complain of loud music, crowded streets and gunfire as a result of parties at his home.

The lawsuit claims that neighbors are “living in fear each day that their lives are in danger” due to the parties at Hammons’ home.

The lawsuit also states the parties have been ongoing since 2019 and are “out of control with noise.”

Court documents show at least two flyers promoting large parties held at his home on Fall Creek Road, near 71st Street. Tickets for the parties have been sold for upwards of $700.

The complaint against Hammons includes photos that show damage from bullets that are allegedly a result of the large gatherings.

A neighbor submitted reports about how he moved his children to back bedrooms after hearing gunfire outside in the early morning hours of May 21.

“I did not know whether [my son] had been shot as I grabbed him out of bed. I have never been more scared in my life, and I will never forget that feeling,” a neighbor stated in the police reports.

Neighbors also reported their cars and mailboxes were shot during a party at Hammons’ home in 2019.

A temporary restraining order banning parties at the house was granted on Friday, May 26. Today that restraining order was extended until the next hearing in June.

The judge is also giving Hammons time to find an attorney.