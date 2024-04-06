Retired Butler University mascot, Butler Blue III, dies

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University's retired mascot Butler Blue III has died, according to the school.

Blue III, also known as Trip, died after a brief illness at the age of 12. The English Bulldog served as Butler's live mascot from 2013-2020.

According to a press release from the university, Trip officially took over mascot duties as a one-year-old, from Butler Blue II on March 9, 2013. He retired on May 31, 2020, and became Mascot Emeritus.

Trip amassed a social media following of over 100,000 people. He was featured in publications such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, NBC Nightly News, and CBS 4 Evening News.

During his life, Trip traveled to 22 countries and hand delivered hundred of admissions letters to Butler students.

The school said Trip died surrounded by family.