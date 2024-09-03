Richard Lugar Monument unveiled at Bicentennial Unity Plaza

INDIANAPOLIS — A man known for his ability to work across the aisle during his years of public service was honored in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

National and local leaders gathered downtown for the unveiling of a monument honoring former Indianapolis mayor and U.S. senator Richard Lugar.

The unveiling was held at the Bicentennial Unity Plaza outside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Those in attendance included Former Vice President Mike Pence, Former Governor Mitch Daniels, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Rice was the keynote speaker and described Lugar as influential, fair and a key player in so many world events.

"This humble son of Indiana was also an innovator, and he was a creator and he was problem solver — he was trusted. He was trustworthy and he was trusted," Rice said.

After Jim Cornelison sang "Back Home Again in Indiana," the statue of Lugar was unveiled.

It will soon be moved to its permanent home on Lugar Plaza on the south side of the City County Building.

