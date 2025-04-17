Richmond house explosion leaves two in 'life-threatening' condition

RICHMOND — Two people were left in "life-threatening" condition Thursday following a house explosion in Richmond, police said.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers and fire departments were dispatched to the 100 block of Randolph Street in response to an explosion and house fire just before 8:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders located two people in front of the residence suffering from burn injuries.

The victims, identified as Forest Tevis IV, 51, and Autumn Reed, 24, were transported to the hospital and subsequently airlifted to Eskenazi in Indianapolis. Police reported them to be in life-threatening condition.

Kevin Shook of Global Media Enterprise



Two children were also evaluated on the scene for potential smoke inhalation. Police said a Good Samaritan who helped the family before the emergency response was treated on scene and released.

"This was a dangerous and fast-moving situation, and I'm incredibly proud of the swift, courageous actions of our officers, firefighters, and medics," said Assistant Chief of Police Adam Blanton. "Thanks to their efforts, lives were saved today. We're continuing to support the investigation and will work to ensure the families affected receive the help they need."

The Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office is currently investigating the cause of the explosion and fire. At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.