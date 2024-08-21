Richmond manufacturing company to permanently close, 79 employees to be laid off

RICHMOND — A manufacturing company in Richmond has announced plans to permanently close, causing 79 total employees to be laid off.
TBK America Inc., a company that specializes in the manufacturing of engine parts, will let 70 people go on Sept. 30. A second round of layoffs will be on Nov. 30, in which nine people will be let go.
The positions impacted by the layoffs will be the following:
- Assemblers
- Bookkeepers
- Clerks
- Electrical and electronics engineers
- First-line supervisors of helpers, laborers, and material movers
- Human resource officers
- Managers
- Maintenance workers
- Payroll staff
The company did not provide a reason for closing the facility.
