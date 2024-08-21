Watch Now
Richmond manufacturing company to permanently close, 79 employees to be laid off

The first round of layoffs will be on Sept. 30, and the second round will be Nov. 30.
RICHMOND — A manufacturing company in Richmond has announced plans to permanently close, causing 79 total employees to be laid off.

TBK America Inc., a company that specializes in the manufacturing of engine parts, will let 70 people go on Sept. 30. A second round of layoffs will be on Nov. 30, in which nine people will be let go.

The positions impacted by the layoffs will be the following:

  • Assemblers
  • Bookkeepers
  • Clerks
  • Electrical and electronics engineers
  • First-line supervisors of helpers, laborers, and material movers
  • Human resource officers
  • Managers
  • Maintenance workers
  • Payroll staff

The company did not provide a reason for closing the facility.

For more information, click here.

