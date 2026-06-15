Rico joins Bartholomew County task force as electronic storage detection K9

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WRTV) — There’s a new K9 in town! The Bartholomew County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is welcoming Rico, a golden lab mix, to the team as an Electronic Storage Detection K9.

ESD K9s are specially trained to help law enforcement locate electronic storage devices during search warrants. These devices—including SD cards, external hard drives, USB drives, tablets, and other digital media—may contain critical evidence, including child sexual abuse material.

The dogs are trained to detect a chemical compound commonly found in adhesives used in electronic storage devices.

Because these devices can be extremely small and easily concealed, locating them can be challenging for investigators. After officers complete an initial search, ESD K9s conduct a secondary search to help uncover hidden evidence that might otherwise go undetected, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Rico has been partnered with Detective Jarod Aspenson of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office and the duo recently completed specialized training at Jordan Detection K9 in Indianapolis, and will soon begin assisting law enforcement agencies throughout south-central Indiana.

“I am confident that Rico and Detective Aspenson will make an exceptional team and provide tremendous service to our community. We are grateful for the dedication of our law enforcement partners and their continued efforts to protect our children and keep our community safe,” Bartholomew County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Holden said in a release.

In addition to his detection capabilities, Rico will serve as a comfort animal for survivors during investigations and court proceedings. Rico and Detective Aspenson will also assist neighboring jurisdictions with investigations and search warrants.

The BCICAC funded the ESD K9 project in partnership with Our Rescue, a global organization dedicated to combating human trafficking, child exploitation, and related crimes.