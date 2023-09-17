Ride the train from Noblesville to Atlanta New Earth Festival for $20

NOBLESVILLE — Nickle Plate Express is offering another fun opportunity this fall.

Train riders can hitch a ride to the Atlanta New Earth Festival on September 23 and 24.

Passengers will hop aboard the historic 1950s train for a scenic 1-hour ride from Noblesville to Atlanta.

Atlanta New Earth Festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary and features an array of vendors selling handmade crafts, boutique clothing, jewelry, outdoor and indoor décor, children's items, and much more.

The train will depart Hobbs Station in Noblesville at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on September 23 and 11:15 a.m. on September 24.

Tickets for the Atlanta New Earth Festival train rides are available for purchase now. Prices start at $20 per person. Tickets are sold in advance only and can be purchased online.

