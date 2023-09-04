Ride the train with your favorite superhero in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE — All aboard for a superhero adventure!

September 16th and 17th, the Nickel Plate Express is welcoming your favorite superheros aboard the Superhero Express.

The day will begin with an exclusive superhero training session. Kids can learn exciting moves from superheros like Spider-man, Captain America and Black Widow.

After training, young heroes will receive their very own cape and hop aboard for a 65-minute family train ride.

The Superhero Express will operate on Saturday, September 16 at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. as well as on Sunday, September 17 at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Superhero Express start at $34 per person. You can book your tickets online.

Nickel Plate Express is a train excursion provider based in Noblesville, Indiana NPX offers a variety of themed train rides and events, combining scenic beauty with entertainment for all ages.