Riley Children's commemorates National Little Red Wagon Day

Riley Children's Red Wagon Logo
Posted at 5:23 PM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 17:23:57-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Red wagons have been essential to Riley Hospital for Children for a century, so the hospital decided to pay tribute to them on their special day.

Wednesday marked National Little Red Wagon Day. The wagons both transport young patients around Riley Children's Health and raise money for the Riley Children's Foundation.

12-year-old Tate Hartzler raised more than $5,000 with his Little Red Wagon. Hartzler was treated for cancer at Riley at only two months old and was declared cancer-free at ten months old.

Hartzler said he's thankful for Riley's care and hopes to pay it forward with the donations he raised.

"I'm grateful because I can play all the sports I can right now, such as basketball and baseball," Hartzler said. "I can actually do something because I fought through something really hard to beat."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

