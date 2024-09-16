Riley Children’s hosts free flu vaccination clinic at Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Children’s Health hosted a flu vaccination clinic at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis on Sunday. The goal was to meet Hoosiers where they are and prepare them for the upcoming flu season.

Flu shots were available while supplies lasted to anyone 6 months and older. Experts were also on-site to answer questions and speak about the importance of vaccinations.

Organizers say you should get the vaccination sooner rather than later.

“It’s really important to remember that it takes about two to three weeks for the influenza vaccine to build up protective antibodies so do not wait until flu season has already started to get your shot,” Adam Karcz, Infection Prevention Director for Riley Children’s Health, said.

Those who missed Sunday’s event can find more information on the vaccination and where to receive it by clicking here.

WATCH | WRTV’s latest headlines