Riley Hospital for Children hosts Taylor Swift-themed party

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday afternoon, staff at Riley Hospital for Children brought Taylor Swift celebrations to their patients.

"Include them in the celebrations that are going to be happening right down the street. We love that all of Indianapolis is really excited and participating in a special way and that's exactly what we're doing here at Riley," said Meg Sanders, a special events coordinator at Riley.

Patients, their families, and staff made Taylor Swift friendship bracelets, got to enjoy special food and drinks, and watched the Eras Tour movie on the big screen.

"She was the first ever artist I loved and she’s inspired me to sing," said Alexa, a patient at Riley.

Eleven-year-old Alexa has been at Riley for four and a half months now. She says parties like the Taylor Swift one help keep her mind off of treatment.

"It's really fun," said Alexa.

The Taylor-themed celebration also gave Aundrea Plummer time to think of something positive.

"I have a son that's been admitted for having seizures constantly," said Plummer.

Plummer enjoyed the festivities with her two other kids.

"It helps a lot with keeping my mind busy," said Plummer.

Patients also got Eras Tour-themed cups, popcorn buckets, and posters.

