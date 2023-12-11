Riley Hospital for Children implements visitor restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Hospital for Children announced they will be implementing visitor restrictions in response to an increase in respiratory illnesses in the community.

Restrictions will be effective beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, Dec. 11.

These are the visitor restrictions, according to the hospital:



Only parents or legal guardians and four adults identified by parents/legal guardians will be allowed.



Maternity patients are allowed to have six designated adult visitors.



No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed to visit, including siblings. Exceptions can be made in certain cases and will be at the discretion of the unit manager.



Any person showing signs of illness should not visit until they are healthy

"These visitor restrictions are a proactive and precautionary measure to safeguard the health of our patients, their families, and our staff during this time," the hospital said in a press release.

The restrictions will remain in place until respiratory illness rates decline, typically during the spring.