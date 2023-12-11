Riley Hospital for Children implements visitor restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Hospital for Children announced they will be implementing visitor restrictions in response to an increase in respiratory illnesses in the community.
Restrictions will be effective beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, Dec. 11.
These are the visitor restrictions, according to the hospital:
- Only parents or legal guardians and four adults identified by parents/legal guardians will be allowed.
- Maternity patients are allowed to have six designated adult visitors.
- No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed to visit, including siblings. Exceptions can be made in certain cases and will be at the discretion of the unit manager.
- Any person showing signs of illness should not visit until they are healthy
"These visitor restrictions are a proactive and precautionary measure to safeguard the health of our patients, their families, and our staff during this time," the hospital said in a press release.
The restrictions will remain in place until respiratory illness rates decline, typically during the spring.