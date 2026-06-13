Ripley County couple killed in head-on crash on State Road 350

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — A head-on collision on State Road 350 in Dearborn County claimed the lives of a Ripley County couple Thursday evening and injured their two young children.

Indiana State Police said the crash occurred at approximately 6 p.m. when a 46-year-old man, of Moores Hill, Indiana, was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 westbound on State Road 350.

For an unknown reason, Witte's vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of an eastbound 2017 GMC Terrain driven by Jordan Walters, 33, of Milan, Indiana.

The vehicles collided head-on in the eastbound lane. After the impact, the man's truck spun around and came to rest in the middle of the road. Walters' vehicle left the south side of the road and came to rest down an embankment.

The truck driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to a Cincinnati-area hospital for treatment.

Jordan Walters and his wife, Sierra Walters, 33, sustained fatal injuries in the collision. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the Dearborn County Coroner's Office.

The couple's two small children, who were seated in the back of the vehicle, were injured and transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The Walters family has been notified.

State Road 350 was closed for nearly four hours to allow for crash investigation and cleanup. The Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation, which remains ongoing. Toxicology tests are pending