RISE Indy seeks next cohort for "Circle City Leaders" program

INDIANAPOLIS — RISE Indy, an education advocacy organization dedicated to ensuring that all children are prepared for graduation and beyond, is now accepting applications for its next round of participants in the "Circle City Leaders" (CCL) program.

Launched in 2020, the program focuses on addressing the challenges faced by black and brown students and their families within the K-12 education system.

The CCL program is designed to empower community members who are passionate about making a difference in education. Over the course of nine months, participants will receive coaching, mentorship, and tools to amplify their leadership skills, enabling them to influence positive change within their communities.

“We have four of our alumni who have successfully run for school board and were elected. Additionally, over 25 of our alumni have decided to elevate their level of service by serving on youth-led organizational boards,” Duane Ingram, Vice President of Community Affairs at RISE Indy, shared. “Pretty much in every corner of our community, you’ll see a CCL alum making a difference.”

So far, CCL has 73 alumni, including executive-level leaders from prominent organizations such as Lilly, Cummins, Ivy Tech and Martin University.

Katrina Owens is an adjunct faculty member at Ivy Tech, independent consultant and CCL alum.

She emphasized the importance of community involvement, stating, “If you are one that wants to know how you can do more, do more in the current climate that we're all living in right now, this is how you get involved, and this is the connector that you need to help influence change.”

Owens has used the skills she’s gained in the program to run for a board position with a national association representing the state for a 3 year term. She also recently ran for Indiana State Senate. While she was not elected, she credits CCL for giving her the confidence to start a campaign and run for office.

“It’s just my obligation as an individual to do my part in this community. Yes, we have elected officials, but we should come alongside to support our elected officials, hold officials accountable, but as a community member, as a constituent, I should be boots on the ground too in our community to help influence change and lead that right and rally others, because we should do it together,” Owens said.

The deadline to apply for the upcoming cohort of the Circle City Leaders program is Friday, May 2nd. Click here to learn more.

