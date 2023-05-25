Rise'n Roll Bakery voted fan favorite in a search for America's greatest donuts

INDIANAPOLIS — Rise’n Roll Bakery was awarded a number of awards by the “Underground Donut Tour,” which travels the country searching for America’s greatest donuts.

The bakery, which has 16 Indiana locations, won “Overall Fan Favorite” for their Cinnamon Caramel Donut, along with the following awards:



Greatest Cake Donut: Red Velvet

Greatest Cinnamon Sugar Donut: Cinnamon Caramel Donut

Greatest Cream Filled Donut: Boston Cream

Greatest Jelly Filled Donut: Lemon Jelly filled

Greatest Old Fashioned Donut: Old Fashioned

Greatest Unique Flavors Donut: Mocha Donut

Greatest Unique Toppings Donut: Crunch Delight

Greatest Yeast Donut: Cinnamon Caramel Donut

Out of 22 total awards given out, Rise’n Roll took home first place in nine categories.

To celebrate the wins, the bakery will offer free cinnamon caramel donuts while supplies last on June 2.

For the complete list of all 22 winners, click here.

Rise’n Roll Bakery started in 2001 when an Amish couple began selling baked goods from their home. They eventually opened a bakery in Middlebury.

A family bought the company from the couple in 2009.