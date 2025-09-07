Riverside Neighborhood Parade celebrates 100 years

INDIANAPOLIS — The Riverside Neighborhood Parade is an annual tradition in this near west side community.

This year, the celebration turns 100.

“It brings together the community. It’s about unity. It’s about taking pride in your neighborhood and the partnerships and relationships that you build," Careena Jackson said.

WRTV

Jackson is the president of the Riverside Civic League, a community organization that plans the parade.

She grew up in the historic neighborhood and remembers attending as a little girl.

“It’s something that’s in my heart. It’s something that matters to me," Jackson said.

Riverside is a historic neighborhood with many homes built in the early 1900s.

WRTV

“In 1925, there was a parade to celebrate the paving of Harding Street. This is 100 years later. That’s why it’s such a big deal. We’re still carrying on that tradition," she said.

City leaders, law enforcement, community partners, performers and local school students all paraded down Riverside Drive Saturday morning.

Caela Gorman watched from the sidewalk as her younger sister marched in the parade with the Junior Red Devils Youth Cheer League.

Gorman says she’s proud to live on the west side.

“We’re usually up here for the Black Joy events. My uncle took place in the Shakespeare in the Park type events," she said.

Carolyn Sutherlin also came to cheer for her loved one.

Her husband marched with the Indianapolis Shakespeare Company or Indy Shakes.

“Truly it was family. It felt like a big family coming out for a block party," Sutherlin said.

