Roachdale teacher named 2025 Indiana Teacher of the Year

(Roachdale, Ind.) – Teachers of Tomorrow (ToT) has honored Chelsey Sullivan, a special education teacher at Roachdale Elementary in North Putnam Community Schools, as the 2025 Indiana Teacher of the Year.

Her colleagues say it's Sullivan’s dedication to her students that sets her apart.

“Her unwavering commitment to her students and her ability to persevere in the face of adversity makes Chelsey an invaluable asset to her school and the field of special education,” said mentor Melanie Hackett, who nominated Sullivan.

ToT recognizes exceptional educators across several states. State winners receive a $500 award for classroom supplies and professional development.

"We honor the dedication and determination shown by educators enrolled in our programs. Chelsey Sullivan is transforming lives in the classroom with their unwavering commitment to Indiana students and the teaching profession," said Dr. Heath Morrison, CEO of ToT, celebrating the organization’s 20th anniversary in 2025.

As Indiana’s recipient, Sullivan will compete for the National Teacher of the Year title, with public voting ending on April 18. The national champion will be announced during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 5-9, 2025.

“What I love most about being an educator is the ability to create an environment where students can recognize their individual strengths and talents,” Sullivan shared.

You can vote for Chelsey at this link.