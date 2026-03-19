Road closures begin in downtown Indianapolis ahead of NCAA Men's Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indianapolis is starting to feel the impact of Final Four weekend as road closures begin taking effect Thursday.

According to IMPD, North Street will close from Meridian to Pennsylvania Street starting March 19.

IMPD

Friday, March 20, Pennsylvania Street will partially close from St. Clair to Michigan Street. Drivers can expect one curb lane and one drive lane to remain open during that closure.

IMPD

Additional closures are expected next week. IMPD says updates will be provided as they become available.

All closures are set to remain in effect through Thursday, April 9.

The NCAA Men's Final Four is set to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

For a full event map, visit NCAA.com/MFF/Map