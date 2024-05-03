Road closures and parking restrictions for 2024 Mini-Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS — The OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon will bring thousands of people downtown Indianapolis this Saturday.

If you are heading out to participate in the race, cheer on a runner or just need to get in and out of downtown, here are road closures and parking restrictions to know:

Road Closures:

indymini.com



According to Speedway Police, the following streets will be blocked off in the Town of Speedway from 7:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.



Crawfordsville Road from Lynhurst Drive to the 16th Street Roundabout: Restricted to local traffic only. No traffic will be allowed on the 16th Street Roundabout.



Main Street from 16th Street to 10th Street: Closed for all but emergency traffic. According to Speedway Police, no on-street parking will be available on adjacent lots & streets.



16th Street from Lynhurst Drive to Main Street is restricted to local traffic only. No traffic will be allowed eastbound on 16th Street from Main Street.



10th Street from Lynhurst Drive to Main Street is restricted to local traffic only. No traffic will be allowed eastbound on 10th Street from Main Street.



10th Street from Olin Avenue to Main Street: Closed.



16th Street from Livingston Avenue to Main Street: Closed.



Olin Avenue from 10th Street to 16th Street: Closed.



Polco Street from 10th Street to 16th Street: Closed.



Cossell Road from 10th Street to Grande Avenue: Local traffic only.



All streets intersecting Main Street between 10th and 16th Street will be closed at Main Street. In addition, Gilman Street, Allison Way, and Ford Street from 10th Street to Main Street will be closed.



Parking Restrictions:

Temporary “No Parking” signs will be posted on Main Street for both the east and west sides of the street on Friday at 4 p.m. Parking enforcement will not begin until 3 a.m. on Saturday.

After 3 a.m. on Saturday, any vehicle parked on Main Street between

10th and 16th Streets will be towed at the owner’s expense by the Speedway Police Department.

Parking restrictions will be lifted at the conclusion of the event.

