Road improvements coming this week to streets impacted by North Spilt Project

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, crews have started resurfacing and addressing the damage on city streets.

It comes after the North Split Construction project took a toll on the city streets that were often used as a detour to road work.

WRTV investigates found there was millions of dollars in damage to city streets and crosswalks from the project.

WRTV Road improvements coming to streets impacted by North Spilt Project

The North Split project is multi-million dollar plan that started in May 2021 and closed Interstate 65 between the north and south splits. INDOT's goal is to get rid of factors that cause crashes and congestion.

INDOT and the City of Indianapolis Department of Public Works says contractor crews are working at various local street locations adjacent to the North Split project area through the 2024 construction season.

As part of this project, the following restrictions are expected while crews mill and resurface streets, and replace curb ramps.



Restrictions are in place this week on Alabama St. and Central Ave. between the interstate and 16th St. for paving operations.

On or after Sept. 3, restrictions will be in place on Washington St. from East St. to Southeastern Ave. Once Washington St. paving is complete, crews will move to pave West St. from West Morris St. to 11th St.

On or after Sept. 4, restrictions for pavement marking installation will be in place on 11th St. between College Ave. and Central Ave. Restrictions will also be in place on Central Ave. between 16th and 10th streets.

On or after Sept. 9, milling and paving operations will begin on Alabama St. between St. Clair and 16th streets. No parking will be allowed on either side of Alabama St. during this work, which is expected to last approximately two weeks. "No parking" signage will be in place prior to this work.

"There's lots of potholes and big cracks on the road," said Kyle Perez, who drives downtown. "It's unfortunate because it's such a nice area and cars are getting messed up and people are crashing."

Perez says he's glad something is finally being done to fix the problem.

"The sooner and the more often they can get out here to fix the roads, the safer people will be," said Perez.

In addition to resurfacing, crews will replace curb ramps on multiple streets around downtown.

