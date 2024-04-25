Road to Re-entry Program offers services for people who have been incarcerated

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and the Marion County Re-entry Coalition brought together community leaders to talk about community reintegration when it comes to people who have been incarcerated.

"Hope, it gives such hope," said Bonnie Phillips, who is in the state's Road to Re-entry Program.

In 2018, Phillips was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a drug charge. She served five-and-a-half years of it before being modified to re-entry court.

"That meant a lot of confusion, a lot of struggles," said Phillips.

Phillips is one of many that needed to learn how to navigate the system. The program is two years.

"We’re working with individuals transitioning from incarceration back into the community, which will provide them with resources to prevent recidivism," said Lawana Weaver, a community engagement manager.

Weaver works with Phillips and others over the phone to help guide them through the process.

On Thursday, those in at attendance got a look at what it's like for those trying to re-enter society. They went through an electronic monitoring simulation to gain that perspective.

"It was more than I could do and it was frustrating," said Kim Mayrose, with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

According to Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, roughly 150,000 Indiana residents are currently incarcerated on community supervision and disproportionately experience poverty and lack of access to education and medical services.

The event coincided with the U.S. Department of Justice's Office ‘Second Chance Month,’ recognizing the importance of helping individuals, communities and agencies in supporting the safe and successful re-entry of people returning from incarceration.