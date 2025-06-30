Road work to reduce lanes on Madison Avenue has now begun

INDIANAPOLIS — Madison Avenue used to be the main expressway into downtown Indianapolis from the city's south side, but it has not served as Highway 31 since Interstate 465 opened in the 1960s. The city is now transforming it into a street for cars, bikes and pedestrians.

Road work on Madison Avenue between Ray Street and Pleasant Run Parkway started in late June and is expected to continue through 2026. The former six-lane road will change into a four-lane road with a trail for non-car travel.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is shrinking the lanes on Madison Avenue primarily for safety reasons.

"Over time, infrastructure can become disrespectful," said Kyle Bloyd from the Indianapolis Department of Public Works. "This road and many others across our county have been ripe for selfish driving."

Stephanie Warren lives a block away from Madison Avenue on Pleasant Run Parkway. She supports a change if it cuts down on the racing she sees and hears on the street.

"It's a big problem here," Warren said. "Usually the weekends are the worst, there's 50 to 60 bikes waiting to go up and down as loud as possible."

She is looking forward to using the pedestrian trail into downtown when it is finished.

"I've never really walked north on Madison the way it is now," Warren said. "It's way too dangerous."

The construction between Ray Street and Pleasant Run Parkway is phase one of the $45.2 million project. When completed, the revamped Madison Avenue will stretch from Ray Street and Hanna Avenue.