Roadwork on Pause: Brookside Park residents in Lawrence want answers

LAWRENCE — Neighbors in the Brookside Park subdivision want answers as to when roadwork will be finished.

It has been underway for more than a year, and today WRTV got those answers from the City of Lawrence.

"Whatever they are doing, it should've already been completed," said Ashley Boyd-Swartz. "It's been going on for at least a year or so."

People who live in the area say the roadwork is taking way too long. It spans across multiple streets including



52nd

Kercheval

Sadlier

Twin Beech

Parkside Drive

"It's made it difficult to just get down the street because you never know which street is going to be closed off or blocked off," said Boyd-Swartz.

"It has ended before, it's done, it just stopped," said one woman who lives on Kercheval. "When they started paving, we were all so happy that all the dust was gonna stop and that we would have pretty new streets and poof everything is gone."

WRTV asked the City of Lawrence about the timeline of the roadwork and it told us the project was put on pause on Monday. We were sent the following statement:

The City of Lawrence Department of Public Works has paused roadwork in and around the Brookside Park subdivision along 52nd Street and Kercheval, Sadlier, Twin Beech, and Parkside Drives to conduct safety and quality inspections. The impacted streets remain open and are passable, but motorists in the area are encouraged to drive slowly in order to navigate temporary "pavement bumps" currently protecting manhole covers and underlying utility lines.

Neighbors say they wish the city would have communicated more and just get the job done.

"I wish they would've planned it better and given more notice about what they are actually doing," said Boyd-Swartz.