Roaring into 100 Years: The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis celebrates in style

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is throwing a dino-sized party to kick off its 100th birthday celebration.

The museum’s iconic dinosaurs are decked out in oversized party hats and getting ready to party with a spectacular three-tiered, 6-foot-tall birthday cake.

The celebration is part of the museum's year-long Centennial Celebration— that’s right, the museum has been delighting kids of all ages for 100 years.

You can check out everything the museum has to offer for free on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 20. Admission is free, but ticket reservations are required.