Rob Gronkowski named Grand Marshal of Indy 500 Snake Pit

INDIANAPOLIS — Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski is has been tapped to be the grand marshal of the Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Gronk will make his motor speedway debut on May 25.

“I can’t wait for this year’s Indianapolis 500 on FOX,” Gronkowski said in the press release. “Not only do I get to attend my first-ever Indy 500, I’ll do it in style as the grand marshal of the legendary Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit. This is one of the coolest combinations of sports and music out there and in the ultimate venue. I’m ready to get the party started and celebrate the biggest race in the world.”

Gronkowski won three Super Bowls, was named to five Pro Bowls and four first-team All-Pro teams and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year during his nine years with the Patriots, IMS said.

Gronkowski came back from a brief retirement in 2019 and spent two seasons in Tampa Bay with his former quarterback, Tom Brady. Gronkowski won his fourth Super Bowl in 2021 with the Buccaneers.

IMS said Gronkowski officially retired in 2022 after an 11-year career, ending with 92 touchdowns, 621 receptions and more than 9,200 yards.

Off the field, Gronkowski is an active member of the community through the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation, focusing on "inspiring youth to reach their maximum potential through sports, education, community and fitness," IMS said.

IMS said EDM artists will join gronk in the Indy 500 Coors Light Snake including:



Sammy Virji

Two Friends

Kayzo

Oliver Heldens.

Performances begin early in the morning in the infield adjacent to Turn 3 of the IMS oval.

Snake Pit tickets can be purchased HERE. General admission tickets are $75 and VIP wristbands are $190.