Robbery suspect from viral video of 2017 arrest sentenced to 42 years in prison

GREENWOOD, Ind.—An Indianapolis man will spend 42 years in connection with a 2017 carjacking and robbery of a Greenwood Discount Tobacco.

Cell phone video showing the moment Greenwood police used a Taser on Jameson McCarthy made its rounds on social media.

McCarthy signed a plea agreement where he plead guilty to the following charges with the following sentences:

Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (30 years prison)

Armed Robbery (12 years prison)

Criminal Confinement (14 years prison)

Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (10 years prison)

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle (2 ½ years prison)

McCarthy robbed a tobacco store in 2017, pistol-whipping the clerk before he carjacked a van outside and led police on a chase, records show.

McCarthy crashed into multiple parked cars, eventually getting into an accident at the intersection of US 31 and Fry Road.

“While as a matter of law Mr. McCarthy is entitled to some level of mitigation for accepting responsibility for his crimes and pleading guilty, based on his history and the facts of this case I required him to plead to the maximum penalty for this highest level charge because that is what was appropriate,” said Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva. “We were then able to structure an overall agreement which took that mitigation into consideration with the other lesser charges.”

Video from the scene that night shows McCarthy climbing out of the window and on top of the van before he started yelling at police.

The officers can be seen standing around the van with their guns drawn telling McCarthy to get down. One of them then deploys a Taser at him and he falls off the top of the van and onto the cement.

Assistant Greenwood Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth said the officers on the scene followed protocol “to a T.”

“You couldn’t be more proud of your department when they take such a chaotic situation like that, that could’ve turned out so terribly,” said Asst. Chief Fillenwarth. “Our officers performed flawlessly.”