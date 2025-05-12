Roche invests $550 million to expand Indianapolis diagnostics manufacturing hub

INDIANAPOLIS — Roche has announced plans to invest up to $550 million in its Diagnostics facility in Indianapolis by 2030.

According to a release from the company, this expansion will position the site as a major hub for the manufacturing of Roche's continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems.

The investment aims to create hundreds of jobs and enhance production capabilities in the United States.

With more than 38 million Americans living with diabetes, the company says increased access to effective diabetes management tools is essential.

Roche's Indianapolis site serves as the North American headquarters for its Diagnostics division, and it plays a critical role in the company's global operations.

The facility currently produces about 5.2 billion Accu-Chek® diabetes test strips each year and supports distribution to 53 countries.

“The challenges of diabetes are pervasive, with millions of Americans living with the constant vigilance and countless daily decisions the disease requires,” said Brad Moore, President and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America. "By expanding our manufacturing capabilities in Indianapolis, we ensure reliable access to innovative monitoring solutions for individuals living with diabetes in the U.S. and worldwide."

This latest investment builds on over $800 million that Roche has invested in U.S. sites since 2015.

The expansion is expected to generate hundreds of high-skilled manufacturing jobs and thousands of construction jobs in the Indianapolis area.