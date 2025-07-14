Rockstar Pizza's 'pizza rock' hunt boosts community spirit and local Brownsburg businesses

BROWNSBURG, IN — Rockstar Pizza on Main Street, has been a staple in the Brownsburg community for over 15 years. With a deep commitment to giving back, co-owner Colby Matthews has initiated several creative ways to foster community spirit and generosity.

“I want to do my part to make Brownsburg a fun place to live, where people take care of each other,” Matthews said. She owns the business with her husband.

One of Rockstar's most popular initiatives, the hand-painted "pizza rock" treasure hunt, began five years ago and has taken social media by storm. This fun community activity encourages residents to search for a hidden rock. Those who find it get a free large pizza.

“I’m going to tell you, people find it fast,” Matthews explained. “It says on the back that if you find it, you return it to Rockstar, and you'll get a free large pizza.”

The excitement surrounding the treasure hunt has attracted the involvement of other local businesses.

Elaine Carr of Carr's N Company noted, “I never want to go find the rock, but I like watching other people do it, so when she asked for other businesses to help hide the rock, I was excited to do that.”

Recently, Rockstar Pizza collaborated with Hendricks Civic Theatre to offer a fun giveaway: four tickets to the musical "Bye Bye Birdie." After a clue was shared on social media, the pizza rock was found in just about an hour.

Journee Griffin expressed her excitement about finding the pizza rock. “It was really exciting. It's really great to find the pizza rock. I'm super excited about our four tickets and our large pizza.”

She found the rock at Veterans Memorial Park with the help of her mother and her twin brothers, Jack and John.

“I love it, whenever somebody finds it and they post a picture of themselves holding it like it just, it feeds my soul like I just, it just fills me with happiness. It just makes me, it just makes me so happy. So I love, I love it. It's probably my favorite thing that we do here,” Matthews said.

Rockstar Pizza’s generosity doesn’t stop at the treasure hunt. They also have a "random acts of pizza" board, providing prepaid meals for anyone in need.

“So anybody can go over there, all those meals are prepaid. You just take the tag off and you get the food, and it doesn't cost anything. I know people personally that have used it, and it's just been a great resource for people in a time of need,” Carr said.

Together, the pizza rock treasure hunt and the kindness board exemplify the spirit of community in Brownsburg, turning delicious finds into joyful acts of generosity and highlighting the importance of supporting one another.