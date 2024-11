INDIANAPOLIS — Legendary rock singer Rod Stewart is coming to central Indiana next summer.

The soon to be 80-year-old will be bringing his "One last time" 2025 tour to Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, Aug. 9th. Joining him will be Cheap trick.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. at this link. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m.